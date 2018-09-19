JD Power study ranks New York area airports among lowest in 2018 Satisfaction Study

Bad news for anyone planning to fly into or out of the New York metropolitan area anytime soon.

J.D. Power has released its 2018 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, and both LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport ranked last in their respective categories of “large” and “mega” airports.

JFK fared slightly better, ranking 14th out of the 19 “mega” airports studied, according to the report.

Despite the news, J.D. Power found that, overall, passenger satisfaction was at an all-time high in 2018 — 761 out of a 1,000 points — thanks largely to increased customer satisfaction with security checkpoints, self-service check-in stations and food, beverage or retail options.

The 2017 study ranked overall satisfaction at 759.

“North America airports have been doing a tremendous job managing passenger volume, adding amenities, and keeping travelers moving despite some noteworthy challenges, but they will be put to the true test over the next few years,” said Michael Taylor of J.D. Power, who further noted that some of the airports were helping to maintain the overall satisfaction score even in the midst of large-scale construction projects.

Among the airports ranked as best in the “mega” category of the North America Airport Satisfaction Study are: Las Vegas McCarran International Airport and Orlando International Airport, which tied for the top spot (with a score of 781 out of a possible 1,000); Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport coming in second (775 points); and Denver International Airport in third (771).

As for “large” airports, the top-ranked include John Wayne Airport in Orange County (815 points), Dallas Love Field (810) and Portland (Ore.) International Airport (804).

There was also a ranking of “medium” airports, which placed Buffalo Niagara International Airport at the top (814 points), followed by Indianapolis International Airport (811) and Southwest Florida International Airport (810).

As for Newark (701 points) and LaGuardia (678), this year’s report marks their second year in a row that both were ranked last in their individual categories. They were also ranked second-to-last and last, respectively, in the 2016 study, when both were part of the same “large” airport group.

For more, read the report at J.D. Power.