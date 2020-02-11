Japanese airport introduces 'first of its kind' dog toilet area, complete with 'pee pole'

An airport in Japan is ensuring the skies are a little friendlier for four-legged travelers by setting up a doggy toilet area, complete with a “pee pole” to allow canines to relieve themselves.

Osaka International Airport put up the "first of its kind" pup potty, which is a fenced-in zone outside one of the airport’s pick-up and drop-off areas. The set-up is complete with a bathing station, a pee pole “with washing functions,” as well as a water bowl, according to a press release.

The airport is hopeful the pet relief area will allow dogs to relieve themselves before boarding, and reduce stress and discomfort for the pooches during flights.

Hopefully, it will also avoid any mid-flight accidents.

