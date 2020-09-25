Expand / Collapse search
Ancient Rome
Published

Irish tourist caught defacing Colosseum in Rome

A man carved his initials in UNESCO World Heritage site

By James Leggate | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25

Tourists from around the world travel to Rome to see its ancient structures and marvel at the quality of the engineering, construction and artistry.

They don’t go to see some jerk’s initials.

The Colosseum in Rome is a UNESCO World Heritage site. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The Colosseum in Rome is a UNESCO World Heritage site. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The Italian Carabiniere confirmed that a 32-year-old Irish tourist was caught by security at the Roman Colosseum after he carved his initials into a pillar earlier this week, Wanted in Rome reported.

The tourist is charged with aggravated damage to assets of historical and cultural importance, according to the report.

An Irish tourist was caught after he carved his initials into a column in the amphitheater. (iStock) 

An Irish tourist was caught after he carved his initials into a column in the amphitheater. (iStock) 

The incident happened just a few days after another tourist, a 40-year-old Polish man, crashed a drone inside the Colosseum after he was told it was a no-fly zone, according to the report.

The Colosseum is part of a UNESCO World Heritage site. Originally known as the Flavian Amphitheater, the structure dates back to A.D. 80 and held more than 50,000 spectators. Despite the size of the crowd, the building could clear quickly thanks to its 80 entrance arches.

The coronavirus has slowed the flow of tourists to Rome. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The coronavirus has slowed the flow of tourists to Rome. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Other monuments in the historic Roman center World Heritage site include the Forums, the mausoleums of Augustus and Hadrian, the Pantheon, Trajan’s Column and the Column of Marcus Aurelius.

About 7.6 million tourists visited Rome last year, according to data website Statista. However, the number of visitors is down drastically this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has left Americans unable to vacation in Europe.

