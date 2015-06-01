Incredible views from the tallest observation wheels in the world

Not your run-of-the-mill state-fair Ferris wheels, today's observation wheels are behemoths that take passengers hundreds of feet into the air—and the views from the top of the tallest ones are amazing.

The latest one, the Orlando Eye, opens on May 4; here, take a peek at the views from the top of the tallest of these vertigo-inducing attractions.

1. High Roller - Las Vegas, Nevada

Height: 550 feet

Ticket price: $24.95-$34.95

What you’ll see from the top: The current record-holder for the tallest observation wheel in the world (for now), the High Roller offers 360-degree views of The Strip (including the Bellagio fountains), along with Red Rock Canyon, the valley, and the mountains beyond.

FYI: Who needs a drive-through Vegas chapel? The High Roller offers its own quickie weddings, where you can say “I do” 550 feet in the air. Wedding packages can include a private cabin with a private VIP entrance, a personal in-cabin bartender, 90 minutes of photography, and room for up to 25 guests.

2. Singapore Flyer - Singapore

Height: 541 feet

Ticket price: $15.75-$24.76

What you’ll see from the top: Not only will you be able to gaze out across Singapore and its glittering Marina Bay, on a clear day you’ll see out to the neighboring countries of Malaysia and Indonesia.

FYI: You can add culinary experiences to your trip on the wheel, from a Moët & Chandon “Champagne Flight” that comes with a flute of bubbly along with fruit and chocolate, to a “high” tea with finger sandwiches and baked goods, to a full four-course meal with sky butler that lasts through two full rotations of the wheel.

3. Star of Nanchang - Nanchang, China

Height: 525 feet

Ticket price: $9.70

What you’ll see from the top: Look across the Gan river to the ever-changing skyline of Honggutan and the rest of Nanchang, then on to Xi Mountain. At night, the wheel is its own view: It's illuminated by between 6,000 and 7,000 LED lights that flash in different patterns.

FYI: The 60 gondolas on this observation wheel hold just eight passengers each—so you won’t have to jockey with dozens of others to get a good spot by the window.

4. The London Eye - London, United Kingdom

Height: 443 Feet

Ticket price: $21.24-$32.74

What you’ll see from the top: Most of London’s most famous landmarks, including Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral, and the Houses of Parliament. On a clear day, you can even see as far as Windsor Castle.

FYI: The London Eye is so popular, it makes 7,668 rotations in one year. If you added up the distance, it would equal 2,300 miles, equivalent to the distance between London and Cairo.

5. Orlando Eye - Orlando, Florida

Height: 400 feet

Ticket price: $25

What you’ll see from the top: Opening on May 4, this 3 million pound structure will offer 450 guests at a time the opportunity to see Orlando’s theme parks, the Kennedy Space Center, and downtown Orlando from above.

FYI: The Orlando Eye is part of the brand-new I-Drive 360 entertainment complex, where things to do at sea level include an outpost of Madam Tussaud’s wax museum, an aquarium, and Cowgirl’s Rockbar (featuring Orlando’s only mechanical bull!), plus eateries like Shake Shack and the Yard House.

See more of the world's most incredible observation towers.

