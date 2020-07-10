Hundreds seen lining up for Downtown Disney reopening as coronavirus cases in California spike

Hundreds of people were seen lining up as early as 5 a.m. – and some the night before – for the 10 a.m. reopening of Downtown Disney District on Thursday, even as coronavirus cases are spiking in California. According to the pictures, most guests appeared to be socially distancing.

DISNEY PARKS RELEASES CORONAVIRUS SAFETY MEASURES BEFORE DISNEY WORLD REOPENING

Downtown Disney officially reopened Thursday after a four-month closure due to coronavirus. But it is not the same downtown – which sits near the entrances to Disneyland and California Adventure parks – Disney fans may remember, which only a limited number of restaurants and retail that make up the district reopening.

Guests have to undergo temperature checks at the entrance and wear a mask, but that does not seem to deter fans.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“I've personally been here since 11 pm,” one woman told local news network KTLA of her early start to lining up.

Another woman reportedly drove 90 minutes from her home to bring her daughter to the opening date event.

"She's bored at home. She can't wait to get out and about. That's why she's excited to be here,” visitor Joselyn McCuthcean said to KABC.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The reopening of the theme park itself has yet to get a date, after the planned reopening on July 17 was delayed indefinitely. California has experienced spikes in coronavirus cases, with more than 8,000 recorded Monday. More than 300,000 positive cases have been confirmed in the state as of Friday morning.

Anaheim’s Disneyland is the only Disney park to not currently have a scheduled reopening date.

Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo Disney have all reopened with increased coronavirus security measures. Meanwhile, Disney Paris and Disney World in Florida each have scheduled dates to reopen completely by next week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Disney’s downtown is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.