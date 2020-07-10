Expand / Collapse search
Disney
Published

Hundreds seen lining up for Downtown Disney reopening as coronavirus cases in California spike

Guests have to undergo temperature checks at the entrance and wear a mask

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Hundreds of people were seen lining up as early as 5 a.m. – and some the night before – for the 10 a.m. reopening of Downtown Disney District on Thursday, even as coronavirus cases are spiking in California. According to the pictures, most guests appeared to be socially distancing.

Hundreds of people were seen lining up as early as 5 a.m. – and some the night before – for the 10 a.m. reopening of Disneyland’s Downtown district Thursday.

Hundreds of people were seen lining up as early as 5 a.m. – and some the night before – for the 10 a.m. reopening of Disneyland’s Downtown district Thursday. (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

Downtown Disney officially reopened Thursday after a four-month closure due to coronavirus. But it is not the same downtown – which sits near the entrances to Disneyland and California Adventure parks – Disney fans may remember, which only a limited number of restaurants and retail that make up the district reopening.

Guests have to undergo temperature checks at the entrance and wear a mask, but that does not seem to deter fans.

The reopening of the theme park itself has yet to get a date after the planned reopening on July 17 was delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

The reopening of the theme park itself has yet to get a date after the planned reopening on July 17 was delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“I've personally been here since 11 pm,” one woman told local news network KTLA of her early start to lining up.

Another woman reportedly drove 90 minutes from her home to bring her daughter to the opening date event.

"She's bored at home. She can't wait to get out and about. That's why she's excited to be here,” visitor Joselyn McCuthcean said to KABC.

The reopening of the theme park itself has yet to get a date, after the planned reopening on July 17 was delayed indefinitely. California has experienced spikes in coronavirus cases, with more than 8,000 recorded Monday. More than 300,000 positive cases have been confirmed in the state as of Friday morning.

Guests had to undergo temperature checks at the entrance and wear a mask.

Guests had to undergo temperature checks at the entrance and wear a mask. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Anaheim’s Disneyland is the only Disney park to not currently have a scheduled reopening date.

Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo Disney have all reopened with increased coronavirus security measures. Meanwhile, Disney Paris and Disney World in Florida each have scheduled dates to reopen completely by next week.

Disney’s downtown is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.