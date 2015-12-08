How to skip the longest lines at Disney parks, Vegas clubs and more

For many, the holidays are a time to do something special. But choosing to visit a popular tourist attraction means one thing — long lines. While it might seem like an occupational hazard, there are ways to skip the lines and avoid standing around with the masses.

Here are some insider tips for getting VIP access:

1. Look for a pass

Let’s say you’re trying to get into a major theme park where the lines are notoriously long. Many of them offer special packages that allow you to plan your trip in advance, so you don’t arrive to find yourself standing in line.

Disney World has a Fastpass program that prints out a pass telling you exactly what time to come and enjoy the attraction. This frees you up to walk around or grab a bite in the meantime. Likewise, Sea World offers a service called Quick Queue Unlimited for just $19 that allows you to skip to the front of the line.

2. Let technology lead the way

When it comes to skipping lines — there’s an app for that. In fact, there are several apps that will let you hire someone to stand in line for you. TaskRabbit is a service where you can hire people to do all kinds of tasks —including waiting in long lines (even at the DMV!). Another popular service is SameOleLineDudes, which currently only operates in New York City.

But beware. Many businesses are pushing back against paid line-waiters. Franklin’s BBQ in Austin, Texas, which is famous for its lines around the block, recently banned professional line-waiters.

3. Use your connections

If you’re heading to the ritzy Las Vegas night club scene, there are a couple of ways to bypass the velvet ropes and get right in.

One trick is to ask your concierge to book a reservation for you. As a local, they often have connections that can help you breeze right in, especially if a nice tip is involved.

Another option for skipping lines is to purchase special passes through sites like Vegas.com or Best of Vegas.

4. Be a VIP

If you decide to forego the Elvis impersonators and head to the real thing, Graceland, the home-turned-museum of Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tenn., allows visitors to purchase VIP tickets to skip the crowds. The King would approve.

Let’s say you’re heading somewhere more subdued like The Vatican, a place where millions of visitors flock each year. You can avoid long lines here by buying a “fast-track” ticket through a travel agency, like Viator, which offers packages that let you bypass the lines at the Vatican, Sistine Chapel, Raphael’s Rooms, and St. David’s.

The lines at the Empire State Building are almost as vast as the views. Cut to the front by purchasing a VIP Main Deck Experience package that will take you right to the 86th floor observation deck with no waiting.

Now that you know the secrets, get out there and enjoy the sites without waiting.

And once you’re at the front of the line, look for us…we want cutsies!

