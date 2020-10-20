Hotels.com discounts private island for ‘Friendsgiving’ 

If only there was a private island where you and five of your coronavirus bubble besties could escape to get away from it all and celebrate a “Friendsgiving” holiday together.

Well, there is, at least for whoever has the fastest fingers and internet connection.

Hotels.com will offer a seven-night stay for six on a private island off the coast of Florida next month. It will cost less than $50 per person per night – $2,000 total for the week – compared to the normal price of $1,400 per night, according to the travel booking website.

The island includes a 5,000-square foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The island getaway features a veranda, boat dock and a helicopter pad. It also comes with a boat, kayaks and paddleboards for guests to use during the week -- no helicopter, however.

The only week available at the unusually low price is Nov. 14-21, the week before Thanksgiving. To celebrate the holiday early, the reservation also includes a private chef for one night who will cook “the ultimate Friendsgiving meal.”

Josh Belkin, vice president of global brand at Hotels.com, said the company has “been inspired by how people have adapted their travel plans throughout the pandemic, taking trips closer to home and staying at our vacation rental properties.”

“Spending time with family and friends over the holidays may look a little different this year, which is why Hotels.com is letting you reserve an entire private island to keep those yearly traditions like Friendsgiving,” Belkin said in a written statement.

The discounted getaway will be offered on first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Hotels.com/Friendsgivingisland.

This isn’t the only unusual vacation property Hotels.com has offered at a deep discount recently. Earlier this month, it sold a $5-per-night stay in a manmade cave in New Mexico for someone who wanted to live under a rock until after the election.

The promotions have come as Hotels.com has expanded into the vacation home rental market, competing against sites like Airbnb and VRBO. The website said it has more than 250,000 vacation homes listed.