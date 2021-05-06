Holland Cruise Line announces return to seas

Another cruise line is ready to come back.

As companies across the world continue to reopen from the coronavirus lockdown, Holland America has announced its return to the seas. Fans of the cruise line will be able to book trips starting in August 2021.

In a press release, the company confirmed that one of its boats, the Eurodam, has four departures from Athens scheduled starting in August. According to the cruise line, it has been working in close coordination with the government of Greece for these sailings.

Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, said, "Everyone at Holland America Line has been preparing for our return to service, and we are grateful to the government of Greece for allowing us to show that we can safely operate our cruises. The beautiful islands of Greece have been a highlight of our Mediterranean itineraries for decades, and we are honored to be able to restart out of Athens and give our guests a memorable vacation after all this time without cruise travel."

Holland America is offering cruises departing on August 15th and 29th that will explore the "Idyllic Greek Isles." On August 22nd, the cruise line will be offering a trip that will include Haifa, Israel and several Greek Islands. Guests can combine the two different itineraries into one 14-day trip.

"The Greek Islands have been welcoming Holland America Line ships for many years, and we are proud to work together to welcome the cruise line back this summer," said Harry Theoharis, Minister of Tourism of Greece. "We are sure that all visitors to Greece will once again have unique experiences to our beautiful destinations and fully enjoy the rich history, culture and gastronomy of our nation."