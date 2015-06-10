Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update August 17, 2017

‘Harry Potter’ Professor Snape is alive, now working for American Airlines

Fox News
Alan Rickman as Professor Severus Snap in "Harry Potter."

Alan Rickman as Professor Severus Snap in "Harry Potter." (AP File Photo/Warner Bros.)

Fans of “Harry Potter” no longer need to mourn the loss of Professor Severus Snape—the stern-faced potions master who died as one of biggest heroes in the film series.

It turns out he has found a job working the customer service counter at American Airlines.

Muggle frequent fliers began noticing a striking resemblance between the airline employee —whose real name is David Dolci, according to LinkedIn—and Alan Rickman’s raven-haired film character.  Over the course of several years, passengers began posting memes with movie quote adaptations celebrating the uncanny discovery:

Time reports that the earliest sightings date back to 2012. Now the airline decided to have a little fun with Potter fans by posting a note to their Facebook page accompanied by a picture of the Professor Snape—or Dolci—bestowing help to a young customer dressed in Hogwarts robes.

“Severus Snape will assist you in the boarding process for Flight Nine and Three Quarters from LaGuardia to Hogwarts. We’ll be boarding by Sorting House and are expecting a full flight today.

Our First Class Slytherin passengers can now board the Patronus Jet. Please let our Flight Attendants know if you would like a pre-departure butterbeer. Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff are welcome to board next.

Last and certainly least, Gryffindor and Muggles may board.”

Looks like Slytherins may have a new favorite airline.