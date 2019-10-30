Halloween-inspired meal on Air Force One confuses Twitter users

Trick or treason!

Social media commenters on Twitter have been left uncharacteristically mystified in identifying a dessert included in a Halloween-inspired meal that was allegedly served aboard Air Force One recently.

On Tuesday, an image of a yellow stuffed pepper with a jack-o-lantern inspired cut-outs, a side salad and the mystery item was shared to the platform by Michelle Kosinski in a post that has since gone viral with over 2,100 likes, 1,200 comments and more than 480 shares.

“The food on Air Force One today, via the press pool,” the CNN correspondent captioned the picture – and commenters had a field day guessing what the suspicious sweet might be.

One skeptic likened the mystery dessert to a "hideous raw organ," while other critics said the treat looked "disgusting" and like "the most sinister scone in the world."

More earnestly, some users creatively guessed what the dish might be, speculating that it could be anything from a "heavily frosted mutant cinnamon roll" to "frosted bread pudding," or, perhaps, a "pumpkin spice scone with a maple glaze."

Other Twitter commenters, meanwhile, seized the moment to poke fun at the strange sweet. "What kind of maniac stuffs a pepper and then doesn't cook the pepper [?]" one user cried, while another likened the item to the catering at the ill-fated Fyre Festival.

“This is offensive to vegetables everywhere” one commenter teased, while another admitted that they were simply following the thread for people’s silly reactions.

As for Kosinski’s take on the turn of events, she declared that the story could prove to be “the next big internet mystery,” and later joked that there was “still time” for the spooky sweet to inspire a Halloween costume.

