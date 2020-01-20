Expand / Collapse search
Gun scare at Los Angeles airport leaves passengers briefly 'panicked,' witness says

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
Los Angeles, USA - January 31, 2019: Los Angeles International Airport, Tom Bradley International Terminal. People walking with luggage, checking in on their flight, reading Departures Board.

Panic briefly gripped Terminal 6 at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Sunday evening after a man allegedly made mention of having, or seeing, a weapon.

One witness said the man used the word “gun” inside the terminal, causing passengers to panic or flee. Others claimed the man was merely shouting about another traveler having a gun while running through the airport, KABC reported.

The witness also shared a photograph of officers responding to the scene, surrounding the suspect.

“Apparently the dude mentioned ‘gun’ and everyone panicked and headed out the security doors causing a breech [sic],” wrote a witness. “I was about 20 feet away from the guy who immediately got taken down. All is ok. I never saw a gun.”

LAX said police responded to the “disturbance” at approximately 8 p.m. PST and placed the man in custody.

Both the police and airport officials confirmed that the man did not have a weapon.

LAX said on Twitter that airport operations returned to normal shortly after the disturbance. No flights were affected, police added.

A representative for the airport police was not immediately available to share further details.