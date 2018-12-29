Expand / Collapse search
Germany: Drugged car driver tries to follow plane at airport

FILE -- In this Oct. 20, 2014 file photo a building of the Hannover airport is pictured in Hannover, Germany. Flights have been suspended at Hannover airport in central Germany after a man tried to drive onto the facility’s apron. News agency dpa reported that federal police said the man, who was in a Polish-registered car, was detained on Saturday afternoon. (Holger Hollemann/dpa via AP, file)

BERLIN – A man drove a car through the security perimeter at Hannover Airport in northern Germany on Saturday, police said, prompting authorities to suspend flights for more than four hours.

Police alleged the man was under the influence of drugs when he drove the Poland-registered car through a gate and onto the apron, German news agency dpa reported. They said the man tried to follow a landing plane operated by Greek airline Aegean.

Police cars stopped the vehicle and officers overpowered the driver. Bomb disposal experts examined the car but found no dangerous objects. No one was hurt.

Federal police said the man's motive was unclear but there was no indication so far the incident was terror-related. They think he acted alone.

Take-offs and landings of planes resumed shortly after 8 p.m.

Federal police said the driver, who is in his mid-20s, tested positive for amphetamines and cocaine. Police said they couldn't give further information on where he came from because he wasn't carrying an identity card.

The international airport in Hannover handled 5.87 million passengers last year, though it isn't one of Germany's top hubs.