Flying with WOW Air? You might need to rebook as airline sells off planes, lays off employees

If you booked an upcoming flight with WOW Air, you might be forced to reschedule with an entirely different airline.

The budget carrier announced Thursday it’s cutting back from 20 to 11 airplanes and will be selling four Airbus A321s for $10 million to raise much-needed cash to keep the company afloat, USA Today reports.

"After a challenging year, WOW air is now restructuring and simplifying its operations to return to its roots as a profitable ultra-low cost airline, while discussions with Indigo Partners progress,'' WOW said in a statement per USA Today.

While the airline confirmed there will be no changes to its schedule for December and early January, those with existing reservations beyond then could be affected and should expect to be notified. WOW Air plans to announce a new schedule in the new year.

The airline was also forced to lay off 111 employees and will not be renewing employment of contractors and temporary workers, USA Today reports.

“This is the most difficult day in the history of WOW Air," CEO Skuli Mogensen said in the statement. "We have dedicated people who have worked hard to make WOW Air a reality and it breaks my heart to downsize the company. However, in order to ensure our future and preserve WOW Air in the long run, we unfortunately must take these drastic measures.''