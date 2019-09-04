Florida airports reopen after Hurricane Dorian moves north

Some airports in Florida are reopening as Hurrican Dorian moves north toward the Carolinas.

Palm Beach International Airport reopened Wednesday morning, with the first flight landing around 8 a.m., coming in from Atlanta.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopened noon on Tuesday. However, while the airport itself has resumed operation, travelers have been reminded to check with their airlines about specific flights.

On Tuesday, the airport shared a travel advisory on Twitter, saying, “FLL and North Perry Airports will resume operations at 12 noon (Tuesday), September 3rd. Please contact your airline for flight confirmation before coming to FLL. Thank you for your patience as we prepared the airports for the resumption of operations.”

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said that the Category 2 storm’s maximum sustained winds were at 105 mph. At the time, Dorian was located about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, moving north-northwestward at 9 mph.

On Tuesday, Disney announced that they were closing their theme parks in Orlando early due to the storm. However, they reopened Wednesday morning.

On Sept. 4, the company announced that Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and miniature golf at Winter Summerland and Fantasia Gardens would all be open as of 10 a.m. An online notice detailed that Blizzard Beach Water Park remains closed, while Extra Magic Hours will not be available today.

"We continue to track the progress of the storm and are making operational adjustments as needed because nothing is more important than the safety of our guests and cast members,” Disney said.

Theme park visitors are advised to check back for updates.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun and Janine Puhak contributed to this report.