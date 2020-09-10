Etihad Airways offering free travel insurance to passengers if they catch coronavirus

Booking travel amid the coronavirus pandemic can feel like a gamble.

Etihad Airways announced this week that it’s providing travel insurance for all its passengers through the rest of the year in case they contract coronavirus.

The airline, which is based in the United Arab Emirates, said its passengers will not have to worry about medical or quarantining costs if they’re diagnosed with COVID-19 while traveling.

The insurance will cover medical costs up to the equivalent of about $177,000, and $118 per day for quarantine costs for as long as two weeks.

Duncan Bureau, the airline’s senior vice president of sales and distribution, said the “global COVID-19 insurance” is building on its stringent measures. It’s part of the airline’s new health and hygiene program, Etihad Wellness.

“This additional cover will not only instill confidence to travel but also reassure our guests that we are doing all we can to keep them safe and protected,” Bureau said in a written statement.

All tickets on Etihad flights through Dec. 31 will include the insurance, according to the airline. Travelers who have already booked their tickets are enrolled and don’t need to do anything.

Etihad partnered with insurer AXA to provide the insurance.

The insurance is valid for 31 days from the first day of travel, according to the airline.

“As more countries start opening their borders, we are making it as easy as possible for our guests to plan their next trip, hassle-free,” Bureau said.

