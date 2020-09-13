EasyJet passenger arrested after fights involving race, paper airplane: report

A passenger was reportedly involved in multiple incidents on one flight.

According to witnesses, a male passenger had to be moved to the front of a plane after getting into an altercation with another passenger. Then, as the plane was apparently about to land, the same man got into a fight with a different passenger.

The incidents occurred on an EasyJet flight from London to Turkey, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. While one incident was reportedly sparked by a paper airplane, the second appeared to be racially motivated.

A passenger on the flight told SWNS that the first incident occurred about two hours into the flight. They described it as “two grown men coming to blows.” According to the news outlet, the instigator of the fight was relocated to the front of the plane.

FIGHT ON CANADIAN PLANE OVER CHILD REFUSING TO WEAR MASK CANCELS FLIGHT

The initial fight reportedly started when the instigator’s son threw a paper airplane and another passenger crumpled up the plane and threw it away.

After being moved to the front of the plane, the same man reportedly got into a fight with a female passenger. Passengers on the flight said that they heard him yelling racist insults at her, although they were unsure of what sparked this fight. The man reportedly struck the woman in the face.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to a witness, when the flight landed, the police were waiting for the man. He was taken into custody as the other passengers reportedly cheered.

In a statement obtained by SWNS, a spokesperson for EasyJet said, “We can confirm flight EZY8841 from London Gatwick to Antalya on 8 September was met by police on arrival and a passenger was removed by police as a result of their disruptive behavior onboard. Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously, and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behavior onboard.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The statement continued, "EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority.”