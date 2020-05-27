Eastern Airlines has helped thousands of stranded Americans return home

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Small companies can do big things.

Eastern Airlines recently relaunched its operations right as the coronavirus pandemic started to sweep the globe. While the situation may have forced the company to alter its plans, it hasn’t stopped them from performing an important service.

Fox News spoke with Steve Harfst, president and CEO of Eastern Airlines, who confirmed that the company has flown 106 flights over the past months bringing stranded Americans back home amidst the crisis. According to him, the work is still ongoing.

ROME COLESSEUM TO REOPEN IN JUNE AFTER CORONAVIRUS KEPT IT CLOSED FOR MONTHS

The U.S.-based airline initially started working with the State Department, but Harfst says that they are now mostly communicating directly with embassies. One of the challenges is that, due to the nature of the situation, the airline only has visibility for about two weeks out. According to Harfst, the schedule for the second half of June is open, but that could change quickly.

Another challenge the airline has faced is that many of the Americans are located in countries that it didn’t already have operations in. When Eastern Airlines is contacted, this means crew often have to figure out the logistics and infrastructure, which can take between 10 to 14 days (although he did say the airline’s shortest window from request to flight was about 36 hours).

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Harfst explained that many of the Americans that they’re bringing home are in countries with strict lockdown orders in place, which can make it hard for them to even get to the airport. According to him, despite the ongoing situation, many are relieved to simply be returning home when they get on the plane.

Eastern Airlines has returned more than 17,000 Americans home, Outside Online reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In regards to the future, Harfst says he’s bracing for a slow return to normal. He also explained that the company’s pilots and crew members have been flying to difficult places and challenging environments and he’s very proud of the work they’re doing.