Disneyland launches Dole Whip Donut

Alexandra Deabler
Disneyland has revealed a Dole Whip Donut, which mimics the flavors of the original fan-favorite Dole Whip.

Disneyland has unveiled its newest food creation – a breakfast-worthy update of the beloved Dole Whip.

The Dole Whip, a heaping cup of cool pineapple soft serve, is one of Disney parks’ most popular snacks, Food & Wine reported. And now it has been transformed into a handheld doughnut that packs the same sweet and refreshing flavor as the original.

The Dole Whip Donut is stuffed with pineapple fruit filling and topped with a creamy pineapple icing and a tall swirl of fluffy, “marshmallow-y” meringue, according to the Disney Food Blog.

This brand new sugar rush is available at the Donut Cart, left of the Sleeping Beauty Castle. But Dole Whip fans should head to the cart early as only a limited amount of the Instagrammable confection will be made each day. And if it’s anything like its frozen predecessor, which routinely has lines of people wrapped around the Tiki Bar where it is served, the Dole Whip Donut will sell out fast.

