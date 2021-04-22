Disney World to power 40% of park with solar power

It’s a good thing that this theme park is located in one of the sunniest states.

Disney World recently announced a major upgrade to its resort that will enable the park to obtain nearly half of its energy from solar power. This news is just one element of a major push from the company to decrease its carbon footprint around the world.

On the Disney Parks Blog, it was revealed that two new arrays of solar panels is being installed at Disney World in Florida. These arrays are being developed in partnership with local ultility partners in central Florida.

When the project comes online, which is expected to happen within the next two years, it will work with previously installed solar panels to produce enough energy that’s expected to supply the park with 40% of its annual power consumption.

In true Disney fashion, the existing solar panel array was designed in the shape of the iconic Mickey Mouse silhouette.

The announcement also revealed solar power projects for Disneyland Paris and a facility that will reportedly be able to provide 70% of the energy required to power Castaway Cay, the private island owned by Disney Cruise Line. The solar canopies being installed at Disneyland Paris will be able to provide shelter for an estimated 9,500 vehicles. The panels will reportedly be placed on a canopy over one of the park’s guest parking lots.

According to the blog post, all of Disney Parks’ solar portfolio across the world draws enough energy to power eight Magic Kingdoms (the theme park located at the Walt Disney World Resort).