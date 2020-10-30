Disney World guest banned from park after allegedly ditching loaded gun behind planter, blaming it on her son

The trigger-happiest place on earth?

A Georgia woman got herself banned from Disney World after allegedly stashing a loaded 9mm gun behind a planter outside the Magic Kingdom — and then attempting to blame it on her 6-year-old son.

Marcia Temple, 27, was arrested on Oct. 8 by deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) after her strange behavior was flagged to Disney security by a worker with Advent Health, who was taking temperatures at the entrance, per a police report.

The worker told security she saw Temple remove something from a stroller and place it behind a planter, according to the Sentinel. An Orange County Deputy responded to find a pink purse with a loaded 9mm handgun inside.

SEE IT: DUBAI THEME PARK OPENING 'JOHN WICK'-INSPIRED COASTER

When asked about the gun, Temple reportedly told police she told her 6-year-old son to hold the gun while she went to get her brother so he could retrieve the gun and put it back in her car.

“He put [the purse] down, and messed with the plants and I put them back, but I didn’t know he put it down and I didn’t know he left it over here,” Temple told police.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Temple, who did not have a concealed carry permit in either Georgia or Florida, was arrested and banned from Disney World. She was booked in the Orange County jail and released on $5,000 bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative for Disney World did not immediately return a request for comment; however, weapons are not allowed on the premises of Disney parks, nor are guests at Disney’s resort hotels or Vacation Club hotels allowed to carry weapons “of any kind,” even in hotel rooms or public areas within the hotels or resorts.