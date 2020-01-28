Disney brings sporks back to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, but this time, for sale

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, people were obsessed with sporks.

After the opening of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land in Disneyland, California, one of the most unexpectedly popular souvenir items was the metal sporks used in the various restaurants. Since they weren’t available for purchase, guests were reportedly stealing them, leading Disney to remove the product.

That dark period at the galaxy’s edge, however, is apparently over.

Guests now have the opportunity to buy their own sporks at both Disneyland and Disney World in Florida, WDW News Today reports. Travelers can purchase a spork and a carrying case, for $10.99.

DISNEY TRYING TO STOP BABY YODA KNOCKOFFS SOLD ON ETSY: REPORT

When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge first opened in California, the sporks were offered to guests as utensils before supply quickly, mysteriously dwindled. At the time, it was reported that the sporks, along with other not-for-purchase items, were appearing for sale online.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

One eBay post asked for $190 for a single spork, while several postings listed similar items for over $100. Other items illicitly for sale online included maps of the outpost, reservation cards for Oga’s Cantina and crew cards for one of the land’s rides.

Based on more recent posts, however, the sporks appear to be selling for closer to $50 these days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was also reported at the time that Disney had stationed a park employee near the exit of Oga’s Cantina to help stop the rumored theft of tableware and menus from the establishment.

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.