Husband, wife at Denver DoubleTree hotel claim someone may have spied on them during sex

A Texas couple believes they were spied on while having sex in their Denver hotel room.

Now, Nathan and Christina Parks have filed a lawsuit in Denver District Court against DoubleTree by Hilton for invasion of privacy.

The married couple, both 35, were staying at a DoubleTree by Hilton in the Stapleton neighborhood in September 2019.

When Nathan opened the door on the morning of Sept. 11, 2019, he said he discovered the door’s peephole laying on the floor of the hallway outside his room.

“When I opened the door and I looked at it from the outside, I could tell that there was a smudge mark where somebody’s face and handprints were up on the door. Clearly they were peeking into our room,” said Nathan Parks.

His wife, Christina, told the Problem Solvers she was mortified someone had likely spied on them the night before.

“They might’ve captured our intimate moments together or even us just being naked in the room,” she said.

In a statement to FOX31, the hotel chain denied any wrongdoing:

“At DoubleTree by Hilton Denver, the safety and wellbeing of our guests is our top priority. Because we take matters related to guest privacy very seriously, our front desk manager, security supervisor, and General Manager immediately responded to and investigated the report made by Mr. and Ms. Parks. After a comprehensive review in September 2019, including playback of lobby CCTV footage, we were unable to substantiate the couple’s allegations that they were followed back to their room or were inappropriately observed by a third party. Although the guests did not request police presence at the time and Denver PD officers did not visit the hotel to investigate this matter, we are happy to cooperate with any related police investigation. Given this is now a legal matter, we will reserve additional comment and look forward to an evidence-driven conversation in a court of law.”

