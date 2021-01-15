Delta adds new 'clean ambassadors' team to review US airports

This special task force is a lean, mean, germ-fighting machine.

Delta Air Lines is stepping up its sanitization system with the debut of a new "clean ambassadors" team, which will review airports across the U.S. in the fight against COVID-19.

The major carrier announced the addition to its Global Cleanliness division on Wednesday, explaining that the ambassadors will work to ensure "a consistently safe and sanitized experience across our facilities and aircraft for employees and customers alike."

By spring, Delta plans to grow this team to nearly 100 employees over 55 airports nationwide.

The ambassadors will supervise the carrier’s signature quality assurance program, regularly auditing the airline’s cleaning processes and protocol with technology like the ATP testing devices used in hospitals and restaurants.

"These devices will help Delta teams spot-check 20 highest-touch surfaces in the airport and onboard – think seatbelt latches, window shade handles and podium counters at the gate – to further guarantee our cleaning efforts are consistently meeting the highest standards possible," a spokesperson said in a news release.

The quality assurance program was developed with guidance from Mayo Clinic, Emory and Reckitt Benckiser, Lysol’s parent company.

"Operationalizing our Global Cleanliness organization with a team of in-airport clean coordinators is a significant step forward as we manage our ongoing cleanliness efforts across the system," said Mike Medeiros, Delta’s VP of Global Cleanliness. "This team will serve as dedicated eyes and ears at our airports, advising employees and partners, answering questions from customers and bringing a focus and a rigor to cleanliness that will give customers even more confidence in their choice to fly with Delta."

In the fight against the viral disease, Delta is also the only U.S. airline to continue blocking middle seats and limiting flight capacity through March 31, among other travel safety measures, as the pandemic continues.