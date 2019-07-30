Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airlines
Published

Delta napkin with 'strange wording' prompts confusion on Twitter: 'Who let this get past draft stages?'

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Due to the placement of the type – and the syntax – passenger Natalie Walker misread the napkin into having a more dangerous message.

Due to the placement of the type – and the syntax – passenger Natalie Walker misread the napkin into having a more dangerous message. (Natalie Walker / Twitter)

This napkin apparently contains a very sinister message for those who read it too fast.

Natalie Walker was on a Delta flight to the Bahamas when she quickly looked at a napkin that had been served to her with her in-flight beverage.

“This is distressingly easy to misread,” Walker wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of the easily misinterpreted napkin.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANT INSIDE OVERHEAD COMPARTMENT 'PERPLEXES' PASSENGER

The napkin reads, “The world is better with you out in it.”

However, due to the placement of the type – and the syntax – Walker read it as “The world is better without you in it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several on Twitter explained that they too had seen the napkin as telling them the world was better without them – and some even shared jokey Photoshopped versions of the napkin.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Though Walker did realize what the napkin was trying to say -- and that it was not intended to be threatening -- it did give her pause, which she sarcastically joked about to Fox News. In a comment, Walker described the incident as a “real Rorschach test for my mental state” sharing that she had been in a “depressive tailspin” the day before her planned vacation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Fox News reached out to Delta for comment.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.