Delta Air Lines plane loses nose wheel while taxiing at Kansas City International Airport

Passengers aboard a Delta flight preparing to depart from Kansas City, Mo., were forced to deplane after the plane’s nose wheel fell off Friday morning.

The aircraft, an Airbus 319, was taxiing toward the runway when the wheel dropped off, a representative for the Kansas City International Airport (KCI) confirmed both on Twitter and in a statement to Fox News.

No passengers or crew were injured.

“Delta A319 was taxiing from terminal, nose wheel dropped off TAXIWAY pavement,” tweeted Joe McBride, the marketing and communications manager for KCI, at 6:44 a.m. CST on Friday morning.

“No known injuries. Buses being brought out to remove passengers.”

Initial reports indicated that the aircraft had slid off the runway; McBride later clarified that this was not the case, despite the icy conditions.

McBride further confirmed that the airport had been temporarily shut down while crews applied de-icer, and not because of the Delta incident.

A representative for Delta Air Lines was not immediately available to comment.