Delta Air Lines working to avoid furloughing 2,300 pilots

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Delta Air Lines and its pilots union are working hard to avoid furloughs, the airline said Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Delta previously announced the airline would have a surplus of pilots as flights were canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis. However, together with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the company is trying to avoid furloughing around 2,300 pilots, Reuters reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to the report, 7,000 Delta pilots were shifted to different locations or aircraft types to meet demand. Meanwhile, 2,327 pilots have been left without an assignment.

ALPA is continuing to meet with Delta after the airline announced last week plans to offer early out options for non-union employees, including severance, healthcare and travel benefits, Reuters reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Airlines have taken a major hit during the coronavirus pandemic as flights have been grounded and passenger traffic plummeted 95 percent.

Though air travel has begun increasing in the last week — with TSA screening its highest daily amount of passengers since March 22 — airlines are not expected to hit pre-pandemic levels of travel until 2023, Reuters reported.