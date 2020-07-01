Delta bringing back alcohol for first-class, Comfort+ members after stopping service due to coronavirus

First-class passengers have something to cheer about — other than the extra legroom.

Delta Air Lines announced it will be resuming its beer and wine service to first-class and Comfort+ passengers beginning July 2, per a press release.

The airline, which temporarily stopped serving alcohol on-board flights in March as part of its expanded coronavirus safety policy, said it would begin reintroducing complimentary single-serve red and white wine, as well as four types of beer to its first-class and Comfort+ members on “all flights greater than 500 miles.”

Delta revealed the choice to resume the complimentary practice after receiving “feedback from customers and consult[ing] with health professionals.”

“We take pride in always listening to our customers, and we know beer and wine are the adult beverages our customers want most. These selections are the first step towards a normalized beverage offering while we continue to keep customer and crew safety at the center of everything we do,” said Allison Ausband, Delta’s senior vice president of in-flight service.

Flight attendants will hand out the adult beverages using serving trays to help minimize contact with passengers. Mixed drinks have yet to be introduced as they required more touch points, the brand shared.

In recent weeks passenger travel has seen an uptick. In response, airlines have been starting to roll-back coronavirus restrictions.

American Airlines and United have both shared they will begin booking middle seats, with American stating the airline will once again be booking at 100 percent capacity.

These decisions from airlines are coming as health officials have warned of coronavirus spikes around the country.