Delta flies 120 girls to NASA with all-women crew to celebrate Girls in Aviation Day

Delta celebrated International Girls in Aviation Day on Sunday with its fifth annual Women Inspiring our Next Generation (WING) Flight, which carried 120 girls ages 12 to 18 from Salt Lake City to NASA in Houston.

“From nose to tail, the flight was planned and orchestrated exclusively by women – including the pilots flying the plane, ramp agents working on the ground, gate agents boarding the flight and women in the tower guiding the aircraft on its way out," a company news article said.

Beth Poole, general manager of pilot development, helped started Delta’s WING Flight in 2015 and has helped plan the flight ever since.

"We know representation matters. At Delta, we believe you have to see it to be it," Poole said. "We're taking ownership to improve gender diversity by exposing girls at a young age and providing a pipeline so that 10 years from now, they will be the pilots in the Delta cockpit inspiring generations of women who follow."

The WING Flight was also many of the girls' first time flying. Once on the ground in Houston, the girls experienced “the worlds of flight and human space exploration,” the company said.

WOMAN MANAGES TO BOARD DELTA FLIGHT WITH NO ID OR BOARDING PASS, PASSENGER SAYS

The girls toured NASA’s Mission Control Center, Building 9, Johnson Space Center and Space Center Houston.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I never would have thought I would have had this experience. I'm really grateful for my parents who have made this possible and inspired my love of

To read the full article, click here.