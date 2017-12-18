Dancing girls mimic Southwest employee's moves in adorable video

In a video that has since gone viral on Facebook, two giggling sisters are seen dancing in front of an airport window while a Southwest ground employee shows off moves of his own.

Joe Vaughn, from Moore, Oklahoma, said that his family was waiting to catch a flight to Oklahoma City when he saw his daughters dancing with the ground crew member outside, the Daily Mail reported.

SOUTHWEST'S DANCING EMPLOYEE IS A SOCIAL MEDIA SENSATION

"We were on our way back home to Moore, Oklahoma after spending a week at Disney World. My kids were just being goofy and silly (like they always are) and a Southwest employee noticed them and started to dance and be silly with them. Then, my girls started to copy what he was doing!" Vaughn said to Love What Matters.

The dad started recording the jig for a Facebook Live video. During the clip, viewers can hear the parents encouraging their kids’ dancing.

“Do the running man,” their mom says.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The girls throw in some of their own moves, but mostly stick to copying what the employee is doing – which at one point mimics an airplane and then a chicken.

The adorable nearly minute-long video ends when the ground employee heads out of the shot.