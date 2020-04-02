Cruise ship concerns: Over 200 members of Ruby Princess crew reportedly sick on coronavirus-linked ship

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Medical officials boarded the Ruby Princess cruise ship in Australia on Thursday to conduct health checks for crew members amid reports that at least 200 of the 1,000-plus employees on board were sick and self-isolating on the coronavirus-linked ship.

The Ruby Princess ship has allegedly become an “epicenter” of the COVID-19 outbreak in Australia, with seven deaths and at least 300 cases of the coronavirus linked to the vessel to date, 9News and The Associated Press report. The ship is currently anchored off the coast of Sydney, and passengers are no longer on board.

On Thursday, a 66-year-old man was evacuated from the Ruby Princess for medical care, according to The Guardian, after New South Wales (NSW) Ministry of Health authorities and an independent health care team boarded the ocean liner for medical evaluations of the crew, amid concerns that some may be infected with the novel coronavirus. Six crew members from the Ruby Princess have already been hospitalized after falling ill, though their exact diagnoses remain unclear.

More recently, about 250 crew members were "experiencing sickness" and isolating themselves, per 9News.

Reuters has similarly described the situation aboard the Ruby Princess as “Australia’s worst coronavirus outbreak.”

In recent weeks, officials have been criticized for allowing the Ruby Princess’ nearly 2,700 passengers to disembark when the ship docked in Sydney, following the completion of an 11-day cruise from New Zealand, BBC reports. NSW Health said at the time that about a dozen passengers had felt unwell and taken tests for COVID-19 — though other passengers were not alerted of this update, ultimately departing the ship without screening and traveling home.

A spokesperson for Princess Cruises was not immediately available to offer further comment.

As of April 2, there are eight cruise ships with thousands of passengers and crew lingering off the coast of NSW, 9News reports. Though the Australian government has ordered the ships to leave during the coronavirus crisis, they have refused to comply, according to The Guardian.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said on Thursday that there was some concern that “bringing 9,000 people off the cruise ships” could “overload” local health care systems, per the outlet.

“We know around the world that when the hospital systems become overwhelmed, then lots and lots of people die,” Fuller said.

An additional update on the developing operation regarding the cruise ships would be shared on Friday, he added.

