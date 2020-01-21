Coyote on Arizona airport's airfield forces flights to briefly circle runway

If cartoons have taught us anything, it’s that these types of wily little coyotes are always causing trouble.

Arrivals at Arizona’s Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were briefly delayed after a coyote got loose on the airfield on Monday morning, airport officials told Fox News.

“Airfield staffers were able to coax it to a gate where it exited toward the mostly dry riverbed which borders Phoenix Sky Harbor on the south,” a spokesperson for Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX) confirmed.

Airport operations were largely unaffected, the spokesperson added, with the exception of three incoming flights which were forced to briefly circle the runways until airport staffers were able to confirm the airfield was clear.

The airport returned to normal operations shortly afterward.

PHX officials did not say whether the airport plans to institute further coyote-repelling measures, like employing the use of unreliable Acme products, or painting a fake runway on a rock and allowing the coyote to run into it, full-speed.