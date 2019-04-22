Couple weds at airport baggage claim where they first met: 'I couldn’t think of anything more perfect'

This couple doesn’t mind bringing a little baggage to their wedding day.

Michelle Belleau and Ron Peterson traveled to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Saturday to pledge their love in front of family, friends and frequent flyers alike.

The couple chose the unique spot – the first wedding in the airport’s history – because of the significance it held in their relationship.

COUPLE WEDS HOURS AFTER MEETING IN PERSON FOR FIRST TIME

“He said he really wanted to get married at the place we first met,” said Belleau to Cleveland.com. "I couldn’t think of anything more perfect.”

Twelve years ago April, Belleau was asked by her boss to pick up a client at the airport. The client, Peterson, met Belleau at Southwest Airlines baggage claim 6.

After that chance meeting, Belleau and Peterson struck up a long-distance relationship for two years while she lived in Cleveland and he lived in Los Angeles.

Belleau has since moved to California with Peterson and the couple has two daughters together, but they chose to fly back to the special airport where it all began.

Belleau told Cleveland.com it took some convincing for the airport officials to allow her and Peterson to host their wedding of 125 guests at the baggage claim area, but they eventually approved the ceremony.

The couple went all-in on the airport-theme for their special day, even designing the save-the-date cards to look like Southwest luggage tags — the airline Belleau credits with helping keep them together as they frequently used their companion-pass benefits to visit each other in different cities around the country.

Southwest also supplied the couple with decorations and served airplane snacks at the ceremony, in addition to shutting down baggage claim 6 and 7 during the wedding, WKYC reported.

This isn’t Southwest Airlines first wedding, though.

Last June, a couple said their “I do’s” on a Baltimore-bound Southwest Airlines flight.

The pair reportedly boarded the plane in Las Vegas dressed in their wedding attire – her a white dress and veil and him a tuxedo – and remained in their seats until 45 minutes were remaining in the five-hour trip. At that point, they each stood and walked toward opposite ends of the plane.

The pilot officiated the nuptials from the cabin.