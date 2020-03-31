Coronavirus and cruises: Roughly 10 ships are 'stranded' at sea amid pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Amid the global coronavirus pandemic and related travel restrictions, several cruise ships carrying thousands of passengers are "stranded" at sea, a major association of cruise lines said Monday.

The group Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA,) which counts Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Princess Cruise Lines among its 38 member cruise companies, confirmed that about 3.6 percent of its 277-ship fleet – about 10 vessels – are still at sea, People reports. Another five vessels are reportedly docked, but passengers cannot yet disembark.

Though all but one of the ships have a final destination port identified, the cruise ships are effectively “stranded” at sea for the time being, People claims. There is no guarantee that the ports the cruise ships are traveling toward will ultimately accept them, either.

On March 13, the CLIA announced that its ocean-faring member cruise lines would "voluntarily and temporarily" be suspending operations from U.S. ports for 30 days during the coronavirus crisis, the organization said. The Department of Homeland Security instructed 40 cruise ships, which were at sea, to return to port by the end of March, according to the outlet.

Later on Tuesday, Florida officials are scheduled to meet to decide whether to allow Holland America's Zandaam and Rotterdam ships to dock at Broward County's Port Everglades cruise ship terminal, The Associated Press reports.

The ships, which are carrying passengers and crew from an ill-fated South American cruise, are begging local leaders to let them carry off those infected with the coronavirus and the dead, but Gov. Ron DeSantis has claimed that the health care resources in the Sunshine State are already stretched too thin.

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, many cruise lines around the world have extended the suspension of upcoming voyages. Most have delayed future excursions until at least May.

In recent days, Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, MSC Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Cunard Line and Seabourn Cruise Line have all announced the extended suspension of new departures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. State Department have advised that Americans to avoid traveling by cruise ship.

Fox News’ Michael Bartiromo and the Associated Press contributed to this report.