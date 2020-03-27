American Airlines flight attendant, 65, dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An American Airlines flight attendant has died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the airline has confirmed. The Philadelphia-based employee was 65 years old, and is reportedly the airline’s first employee to die after contracting the virus.

Paul Frishkorn had tested positive for COVID-19 and passed away earlier this week, a spokesperson for the carrier told Fox News. Frishkorn worked for the airline for 23 years and was a union representative for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA.)

“Earlier this week, we lost a respected, longtime member of the American Airlines family who tested positive for COVID-19. Paul Frishkorn joined us as a flight attendant in 1997 and was based in Philadelphia,” the American Airlines spokesperson said.

“Over the years he built a reputation as a consummate professional who was honored as one of American’s Flight Service Champions twice for his excellent service to our customers. He was also a knowledgeable benefits consultant and servant leader for his colleagues through his work with the Association of Flight Attendants while at US Airways and later, with the APFA.”

“Our hearts go out to Paul’s loved ones, many of whom work for American. We are working directly with them to ensure they are cared for during this extraordinarily difficult time,” the spokesperson continued. “He will be missed by the customers he cared for and everyone at American who worked with him.”

In a statement published Thursday, the AFPA identified Frishkorn as the first American employee to lose his life following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Our industry, our airline and all of us have been affected by COVID-19 in different ways. But until now, we hadn’t lost one of our own. This loss hits home in a very different, personal way from the headlines,” said the letter signed by Jill Surdek, American Airline's senior vice president of flight service, as well as Lori L. Bassani, APFA president and Kim Kaswinkle, Philadelphia APFA base president.

“We know that today’s news brings sadness, uncertainty and possibly fear," the notice continued. "We might not be able to answer all of the questions you may have in order to protect our colleague’s privacy but know that we continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), our Corporate Medical Director, Dr. Stan Miller, and local public health authorities to respond to the pandemic.”

On Tuesday, American announced temporary changes to its traditional in-flight practices and policies to help stop the potential spread of COVID-19 in the high skies.

The carrier’s new safety measures to maximize social distancing between employees and customers include reduced food and beverage offerings, restricted use of middle seats and the temporary closure of most Admirals Club lounges.

As of Friday morning, there were over 85,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. The viral disease has claimed the lives of 1,300 Americans.