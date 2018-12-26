Coast Guard searching for 20-year-old Royal Caribbean cruise ship crewmember who went overboard near Puerto Rico

The Coast Guard is desperately searching for a 20-year-old cruise ship crewmember who fell into the ocean off the coast of Puerto Rico.

Arron Hough, who worked as a crewmember for the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Harmony of the Seas, fell off the ship Christmas Day some 267 miles off Puerto Rico.

The ship was on its way to its first stop in St. Maarten during its seven-day Caribbean itinerary when the Coast Guard learned Hough had gone overboard.

According to the Miami Herald, when ship crew members noticed Hough hadn’t shown up for work, they reviewed security camera footage and saw the 20-year-old enter an area on Deck 5 around 4 a.m. and then never appear again.

It was not immediately clear how the 20-year-old ended up overboard.

A HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Clearwater and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute are searching for Hough, who is originally from the United Kingdom.

According to Hough’s Facebook and Twitter account, he performs in the ship’s production of “Grease.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.