The U.S. Coast Guard late Thursday said it was searching for a man who plunged into the Gulf of Mexico while the ship was about 47 miles off the coast of Galveston, Texas.

The ship, the Carnival Dream, left port at 3:30 p.m., KHOU11 reported. The Coast Guard got the call at about 8:45 p.m.

The person who fell overboard was described as a 26-year-old male. The ship was headed to Cozumel, Mexico.