Cruise ship with previous potential coronavirus exposure docks in New Orleans to debark crew members

The Carnival Valor will dock in New Orleans to allow healthy crew members to debark.

While the ship has not had any passengers since mid-March, the Valor previously made headlines when a Columbus, Ohio, resident tested positive for coronavirus after traveling on the boat. Since then, however, the boat has been docked at port or anchored at sea and the remaining crew members have had their temperatures taken daily.

In a statement to the press, Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that it had begun debarking healthy crew members from several ships in New Orleans, including the Carnival Valor.

The cruise line confirmed that all debarking crewmembers have been cleared by its medical team, along with the airline transporting them and, when necessary, immigration authorities. Chartered buses will be used to take the crew members directly to the airport and will be thoroughly cleaned after each use.

Carnival Cruise Line’s ships have all been docked or anchored at sea without passengers since mid-March, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A passenger who had traveled on the Valor from Feb. 29 to March 5 tested positive for coronavirus on March 12. Guests who had traveled on the boat with him were urged to contact their local health departments, WKBN reports.

The Valor had previously been docked, along with several other Carnival Cruise Line ships, at the Port of Gulfport in Mississippi until they were directed to depart last Friday after the state issued a shelter-in-place order which will be in place until at least April 20 at 8 a.m., Fox 10 reports.