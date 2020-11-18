Expand / Collapse search
Carnival cruise ship rescues injured mariner in the Bahamas

The Carnival Ecstasy responded to a mayday call from a private yacht on Tuesday

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Right place at the right time.

On Tuesday, a Carnival Ecstasy ship responded to a mayday call from a private yacht about a 29-year-old crew member suffering “from severe injuries,” the cruise liner shared in a press release with Fox News.

The cruise was anchored in the Bahamas, approximately four nautical miles away from the call.

Carnival Ecstasy Capt. Domenico Calise proceeded to the “Balista” yacht, where the cruise’s crew lowered a rescue boat and were able to bring the injured man on board.

On the way to the rescue, the Carnival Ecstasy alerted the U.S. Coast Guard, and all appropriate authorities, the liner reported.

Once aboard, the injured crew member was evaluated and met by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, which medevaced the man to a hospital. The man's current condition or more information regarding the injuries was not shared.

According to Carnival Cruise Lines, the Ecstasy was in non-operational manning status with a limited crew and no guests, as are the rest of its ships during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Wednesday, Carnival Cruise Lines has officially suspended all of its U.S. sailing through January 2021.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.