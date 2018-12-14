Carnival Cruise Line's new ship will feature 'first roller coaster at sea'

The largest Carnival Cruise Line ship ever constructed will also feature the industry's first-ever roller coaster at sea when it debuts in 2020, the cruise line announced Thursday.

Carnival's highly anticipated Mardi Gras will feature BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster, an open-air thrill ride encompassing hundreds of feet of twists, turns and drops that riders will experience at speeds of up to 40 mph.

Developed by Munich-based Maurer Rides, the all-electric roller coaster will race along the track nearly 190 feet above sea level, providing riders with dramatic 360-degree views of the ship's surroundings.

Utilizing a motorcycle-like vehicle carrying up to two riders at a time, BOLT will launch guests around the nearly 800-foot-long track, which will culminate with a hairpin turn around the ship's iconic funnel.

Perhaps the coolest part is that guests will be able to select their own speed (via a gas pedal), which will then be posted after the race. Riders will also have their photo taken during the ride.

"Mardi Gras will be our most innovative ship ever with some truly special features and attractions, highlighted by BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea," Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy said in a statement. "BOLT will continue the tradition of Carnival providing exciting new ways for our guests to 'Choose Fun.' We are so thrilled to introduce this one-of-a-kind, game-changing, exhilarating attraction — our guests are going to love it."

Once launched, Mardi Gras will be based in Port Canaveral, Fla.

Carnival plans to reveal itinerary information early next month and additional details regarding its features over the course of 2019. A second XL-class ship will start construction in 2020 and be delivered in 2022 to mark the cruise line's 50th anniversary.

This story was originally published by TravelPulse.