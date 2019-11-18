Carnival Cruise Line confirms passenger's death after reported fall from ship's deck

Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed the death of a passenger who reportedly fell from the deck of the Carnival Horizon on Friday night.

The passenger died after falling from the ninth deck of the ship to the fifth, just as the ship was returning to PortMiami, according to CBS4.

Carnival extended its support to the guest’s family, the cruise line said in a statement shared with Fox News.

“We can confirm the death of a guest on Carnival Horizon as the ship was returning to Miami on Friday evening,” a spokesperson for the cruise line said. “Our CareTeam continues to provide support to the guest’s family and we cooperated with the standard law enforcement investigation when the ship arrived to PortMiami on Saturday morning."

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest’s family.”

A witness who spoke with CBS4 said she “knew something was up” when she noticed an area of the fifth deck was blocked off by staff. She said a member of the cabin crew confirmed the guest’s death, telling the witness “he passed away” following the fall.

The Carnival Horizon was returning from a 6-day cruise of the Western Caribbean, with stops in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Mexico.