Carnival Cruise Line apologizes after delayed boarding leaves passengers 'cranky,' requesting medical attention from waiting in the heat

Carnival Cruise Lines is apologizing to passengers who say they were left out in the cold – or rather, the heat – after the boarding of their ship was reportedly delayed for hours on Sunday.

“Embarkation at Port Miami for Sunday’s voyage of Carnival Magic was delayed due to several factors, including late debarkation from a previous voyage,” the cruise line wrote in a statement obtained by Fox News. “Carnival sincerely apologizes for this inconvenience and appreciates our guests’ patience and understanding.”

Some of the passengers waiting to board the ship, which was bound for the Western Caribbean, complained of having to wait in the heat with their children.

"This is my first cruise so i have no idea how its done but this is obviously not fun," one passenger told WPLG.

“It’s horrible. There’s people out here sweating, sunburning. There’s kids that are overheated and cranky,” said another who spoke with WSVN.

A Twitter user had also compared the long wait to the doomed Fyre Festival, while claiming that there were "people passing out all over from the heat."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews had also reportedly responded to treat at least a few passengers, according to WSVN. The nature of their illnesses was not disclosed.

Guests were said to have been offered water while waiting in line, as well as free lunch at a nearby marketplace at Port Miami before boarding eventually began at 4 p.m., reports indicate.

Carnival Magic is currently on a seven-day cruise through the Western Caribbean. Carnival representatives had said the delays would not have any impact on the itinerary.