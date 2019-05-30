Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Cruises
Published

Carnival to start delivering beer on cruises, but there's a catch

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

It’s about to get a lot easier to get drinks on a cruise… as long as you’re also looking to get a pizza at the same time.

Carnival Cruise announced that their Carnival Hub app will start including the option to get drinks, including beer, delivered anywhere on a ship whenever a passenger uses it to order a pizza. The feature will only be available on four ships to start with, before eventually expanding fleet-wide.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Passengers ordering pizza through the Carnival Cruise Line HUB App will be able to get drinks delivered anywhere on the ship.

Passengers ordering pizza through the Carnival Cruise Line HUB App will be able to get drinks delivered anywhere on the ship. (Carnival Cruise Line)

Passengers can use the app to make an order anywhere on the ship. After choosing their items, they mark their location on the ship’s map and then take a selfie so the delivery person can recognize them. The drink options include Peroni, Miller Lite and Blue Moon, along with soda and water.

CARNIVAL CRUISE SHIP RESCUES MAN WHO JUMPED OVERBOARD

The feature is available on four ships at the moment: Carnival Conquest, Carnival Liberty, Carnival Glory and Carnival Sensation. The company plans to introduce it to Carnival Victory and Carnival Elation in June, before expanding the feature to all ships.

5 things you didn’t know about traveling on cruise ships

5 things you didn’t know about traveling on cruise ships

Did you know that all cruise line ships have morgues aboard? Or that people can actually purchase a retirement property on a cruise ship? Take a look at some other fun facts that you may not have known.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line sent Fox News the following statement: “Following the successful rollout of Carnival Cruise Line HUB App’s ‘Pizza Anywhere’ feature, the company has expanded this functionality to include beverage delivery. After choosing a hand-tossed pizza with their preferred toppings, guests will be asked whether they would like a beer, soda or water to accompany their meal. To place an order, guests simply tap on the ship’s map to mark their location, take a selfie to identify themselves and select their desired order.”