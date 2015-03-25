Breathtaking gondola rides around the world
Those in need of a pick-me-up could do a lot worse than to consider these incredible cable cars, which take in some of the most awesome panoramic views on the planet.
1. DUBROVNIK CABLE CAR
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Nighttime is the right time to hop aboard this 1969-built line; the sun setting over the crystal clear Adriatic has to be seen to be believed.
2. TARONGA ZOO SKY SAFARI
Sydney
Offering a birds-eye view of Sydney’s urban giraffes and its waterfront skyline, a ticket for this uplifting experience is included in the cost of entry to the zoo.
3. EMIRATES AIR LINE
London
The U.K.’s only inner-city cable car is actually part of its municipal transport network, but the trip across the glittering Thames certainly beats standing on the Central Line lodged into someone’s armpit.
4. SPOKANE FALLS SKYRIDE
Spokane, Washington
This aquatic adventure takes in a bit of architecture too, sailing past Spokane’s art deco City Hall before gradually descending 200 feet over the Huntington Park Natural Area.
5. THE SKYRAIL RAINFOREST CABLEWAY
Queensland, Australia
The Skyrail Rainforest Cableway experience spans 7.5 kilometers over Australia’s pristine tropical rainforests. Even one-way, the journey takes an hour and a half, but with these views we doubt you’ll need to pack your e-reader.
6. GONDELBAHN GRINDELWALD-MÄNNLICHEN
Bern, Switzerland
Once you’re at the disembarkation point, it takes only 15 minutes to reach the summit of the Männlichen mountain by foot.
