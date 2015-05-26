Best nude beaches in the world

Sometimes you just want to rip off your clothes, lie on the beach, and soak in the sun. Unfortunately, going bare will leave you behind bars in most places. Luckily, there are a few where the clothing-challenged can let it all hang out… literally.

South Africa recently unveiled its first nude beach, and people are flocking to the sandy strip to strip down. Mpenjati Beach, located just outside the town of Margate, had some critics who protested its opening, but in the end, the naturists won.

If you can’t make it to South Africa, but still want to leave your bathing suit at home, here are the top beaches in the world where it’s cool to be nude.

1. Little Beach, Maui

First of all, Maui is one of the most beautiful places in the world, so every beach on this island is worth a visit. But if you’re looking to ditch the bathing suit, Little Beach is known as a popular spot for nudists. Boogie board and surf, or just relax on the beach — anything goes, and clothing is totally optional.

2. Red Beach, Crete

There are two things you’ll immediately notice as you stroll along Red Beach. First, the sand is red. And secondly, most people aren’t wearing clothes. Located on the southern coast of the Greek island of Crete, this somewhat secluded beach is easily reached by boat, or by hiking 25 minutes from Matala. Its location, off the beaten path, makes it an ideal place to go nude without creeps sneaking a peek.

3. Samurai Beach, Australia

If you’re into naked sports, then a stop by Samurai Beach is just what the doctor ordered. After a long hike, you’ll likely arrive at the beach with your heart pumping. After stripping down, start a game of Frisbee, or get a group together for a game of sand volleyball.

4. Praia do Pinho, Brazil

Praia do Pinho (Pine Beach) is considered one of the most beautiful nude beaches in Brazil. A trip here means you will be surrounded by other naturists not only on the beach, but at the nearby inn, campground and bar. It’s also a great place to go if you’re a woman worried about unwanted attention — single men are not allowed on the beach unless they have a naturist passport.

5. Plage de Tahiti, St. Tropez

Anybody who’s anybody knows that Saint-Tropez is one of the chicest places to vacation in the world. The city is filled with glitz, glamour, and one very popular nude beach. Plage de Tahiti is known for its expensive beach clubs, but you can also lay out a towel and tan solo on the sand. Keep an eye open, celebrities are known to visit this beach

6. Haulover Beach, Miami

Instead of signs warning about sharks, Haulover Beach in Miami has signs warning swimmers that they may encounter nude bathers. People may be wearing very little on South Beach, but we can guarantee that they’re wearing even less on Haulover Beach. This 0.4 mile stretch of beach has white sand, concession stands, and great swimming.

