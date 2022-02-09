Expand / Collapse search
VACATION DESTINATIONS
These are the 10 best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean

These all-inclusive resorts are the best of the best in the Caribbean

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
For a relaxing vacation, there's not much that can top an all-inclusive resort. Just check-in, unpack your bags and put your wallet in the safe for the duration of your stay. 

But if an all-inclusive resort vacation is the ultimate in relaxation, actually choosing the right one is anything but. Questions on service, the food, the rooms and the resort amenities are all questions most travelers are considering when picking an all-inclusive as the vacation is designed, so you do everything on the property. 

U.S. News has just released its Best Hotel rankings and as part of that list, the best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean.

Jade Mountain Resort in St. Lucia was found to be the best all-inclusive resort in the Caribbean. 

Jade Mountain Resort in St. Lucia was found to be the best all-inclusive resort in the Caribbean.  (Jade Mountain Resort)

According to U.S. News, the rankings are determined by the "aggregate opinion of published travel experts and the overall customer satisfaction expressed in online guest reviews provided under license by TripAdvisor. The highest-ranking hotels are typically those that both experts and users recognize for their exceptional quality."

Top 10 All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean

Jade Mountain Resort - St. Lucia 

Curtain Bluff - Antigua 

Round Hill Hotel and Villas - Jamaica 

Jamaica Inn - Jamaica 

Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel - Grenada 

Jumby Bay Island - Antigua 

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas - Dominican Republic 

Half Moon - Jamaica 

Spice Island Beach Resort - Grenada 

Hermitage Bay - Antiguaa 

The complete list of hotels, resorts and all-inclusive resorts can be found here

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.