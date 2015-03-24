Best all-inclusive Caribbean resorts, according to TripAdvisor

Looking to get away from the cold weather this winter?

The hotel review site TripAdvisor just released its Travelers’ Choice All-Inclusive Resorts ranking, based on thousands of reviews from users around the world. These hot spots all received top marks for their above-and-beyond amenities like cool pools, great dining options, activities and more.

Here are some of best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean, according to TripAdvisor users—many of which are just a hop, skip and quick flight from the U.S.

1. Luxury Bahia Principe Cayo Levantado Don Pablo Collection, Cayo Levantado, Dominican Republic

A beautiful property with just 209 stylish rooms, this resort boasts three pools, and a variety of delectable dining options including the Orquidea Restaurant that offers a buffet with international cuisine.“The hotel is fantastic, the food and cocktails are amazing and the location is perfect,” one reviewer commented.

2. Iberostar Grand Bavaro Hotel, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

This adults-only hideaway may not be good for families with many children in tow, but those will an appetite are sure to find something to eat among the Japanese, Italian, French or American dining options. One website reviewer commented, “The architecture and facilities are beautiful! The grounds are immaculate and instill a sense of tranquility and calm that is difficult to describe.”

3. Galley Bay Resort, St. John’s, Antigua

Boasting spectacular lagoon views and lush gardens, this seaside hideaway is sure to impress. Whether travelers stay in a beachfront suite or Gaugin cottage, they’ll quickly adopt a tranquil Caribbean state of mind.

4. Iberostar Grand Rose Hall, Rose Hall, Jamaica

This beachfront paradise received top marks for its large suite-style rooms and delicious food. During the day, guests can visit the water park or lounge on the beach, and later enjoy a meal in one of the property’s a la carte restaurants.

5. The Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Guests of all ages are welcome at this Punta Cana paradise. Designed with families in mind, this exquisite boutique resort features a children’s pool with waterslides and a Kids Zone. Other offerings include a spa and nearby shopping center.

6. Sandals Whitehouse European Village and Spa, White House, Jamaica

Overlooking the ocean, this adults-only resort offers three swimming pools including Jamaica’s largest. Guests can enjoy a stroll along the grand piazza lined with bistros, restaurants, and cafes, or unwind in the Red Lane spa. “The staff was very friendly. The room, the buildings, the landscaping, the pools, and the beach were all beautiful and well-maintained,” a TripAdvisor reviewer wrote.

7. The Reserve at Paradisus Punta Cana, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Something for all ages at resort which caters to both children and adults. This Caribbean retreat has a kids’ splash pool complete with slides and a swimming pool that features a magnificent water ritual. Parents are sure to enjoy the exclusive restaurants and bars, in addition to the natural splendor of the property

8. Iberostar Hacienda Dominicus, Bayahibe, Dominican Republic

“Everything about this hotel is super—the gardens, rooms, food, the shows at night,” commented one recent resort guest. Located in the quaint village of Bayahibe, this all-inclusive resort offers fun for all ages. Children can enjoy supervised activities at Lucy’s Kids Club, while parents relax by the cabana. Dinner options include an irresistible buffet as well as four a la carte restaurants.