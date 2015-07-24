Awesome swim-up pool bars around the world

When the weather gets warm, nothing beats the pleasure of a cold drink and a refreshing pool—preferably at the same time.

Thankfully, our favorite swim-up pool bars offer the perfect place to take a dip and grab a drink. Located in luxury resorts from Fiji to Las Vegas, these lush and lavish oases are sure to make a splash on your next vacation with their combination of creative cocktails and lively poolside action. Dive into our list to find the hottest places to cool off this summer.

1. Esperanza, Auberge Collections Resort

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

The perfect year-round destination, Esperanza resort overlooks the Sea of Cortez in a private, lush setting with a climate that offers 350 days of sunshine per year. Although the property boasts multiple swim-up bars, our favorite is La Palapa, a casual outdoor spot serving authentic Mexican food and drink. Simply wade over to the counter to experience the local cuisine and pair it with the signature ¿Por Qué No? cocktail made with silver tequila, Cointreau, avocado purée, lime juice, agave syrup and pineapple juice. Because why not?

2. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at Historic Ka’upulehu

Kona, Hawaii

There's nothing quite like going to Hawaii and enjoying a drink at the pool — but it's even better when you can do so while wading in the cool, refreshing water. This Four Seasons outpost features the 4-foot-deep, adults-only Palm Grove Pool with an oceanfront swim-up bar. Bench seating is offered, so you can relax, take in the beautiful views and beat the heat with the resort's signature "shave ice" cocktail, a mai tai served over crushed cubes.

3. The Naviti Resort

Korolevu, Fiji

What says "vacation" more than a drink in your hand... in the pool... in Fiji? We certainly wouldn't have it any other way. A stay at The Naviti Resort means beachside bliss in stylish rooms, suites and villas with garden or ocean views. Of course, we recommend you take a dip in the pool and check out the swim-up bar, where you can while away your afternoons sipping delicious fruity cocktails and slushies.

4. The Pacific Sutera

Sabah, Malaysia

The luxurious Pacific Sutera hotel offers 500 contemporary guest rooms and suites with impressive vistas of the on-site golf course or the tranquil South China Sea. Perched on the edge of the water, the property's Waves Pool Bar is the ideal place to soak up some sun while enjoying cocktails. Lush, landscaped gardens and a view of the neighboring islands set the tropical tone at this swim-up bar, which offers poolside seating, local and international cuisine, and a variety of non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks.

5. Caesars Palace

Las Vegas, Nevada

There's really no party like a Vegas party — and at Caesars Palace, you can take the shenanigans to the pool. The iconic resort doesn't have a swim-up bar, but it does have swim-up gaming, which, depending on who you ask, might even be better. During your dip in the elegant Fortuna pool, take to the tables, order a drink and play a hand of blackjack. Win or lose, you can always swim away and check out the scene at the nearby bar.

