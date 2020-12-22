Australia enforces new interstate coronavirus travel ban amid Sydney outbreak

Australia is enforcing travel restrictions ahead of the Christmas holiday to curb the spread of COVID-19 following a new outbreak in Sydney.

The country canceled a number of flights departing from Sydney Airport Monday after 83 cases, the most recent outbreak, were said to be tied to Sydney’s Northern Beaches region, the BBC reported. Most interstate travel restrictions had been lifted prior to the outbreak.

"The events of the past few days... are incredibly frustrating and disappointing for people all around the country who had plans in place to get together and move in-between states," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday, according to the BBC.

Queensland, Victoria, and the Northern Territory have all temporarily banned arrivals from Sydney as of Monday. Tasmania and South Australia, meanwhile, are enforcing a 14-day mandatory quarantine for anyone traveling from Sydney.

State authorities have noted fewer COVID cases since the latest ban took effect. There were 15 new infections recorded Monday, or just half compared with the previous day’s count, out of 38,000 tests in 24 hours.

Indoor gatherings in Sydney have been restricted to 10 guests, and residents are currently required to limit social activity and wear a mask in public. Anyone living in Northern Beach will continue to stay in lockdown until Wednesday.

More countries are cracking down on restrictions with more than 40 now banning travel from the UK following news of a new strain of COVID said to be more infectious. British Airways on Monday agreed to test New York City-bound passengers for COVID-19 before flights at the request of New York Gov. Cuomo. Delta also said it would comply with the governor's request requiring all travelers departing from the U.K. to New York take a PCR test 72 hours prior to departure.