American Airlines to Let Some Fliers Bid on First Class Seats

American Airlines is letting some travelers name their price for upgrades.

With little fanfare, the company rolled out the Plusgrade program on Tuesday which allows customers to move to either First Class or Business Class from coach by setting a price limit of how much they are willing to pay for the upgrade.

“AAdvantage elite status member requests will continue to be given priority and will not be affected by offering. Elite status members should continue to request 500-mile upgrades as they do now,” an American Airlines spokesperson said in an email statement to FOXBusiness.com

Interested customer cans check their eligibility status starting six day prior to their departure date by entering their reservation locator and last name into the program’s search function. Using a sliding scale, travelers indicate the highest offer they are willing to make for an upgrade along with their contact and payment information. The scale and bid prices can be selected based on a pre-determined range tied to current fares and varies flight to flight, according to a spokesperson.

AA then emails a confirmation if it accepts an upgrade offer prior to a flight’s check in.

AA declined to list the test market locations for the program, but did say eligible flights must be booked at least three days in advance.