American Airlines pilot says some passengers are getting creative with removing masks

There’s always someone looking for a loophole.

An American Airlines pilot recently revealed in an interview that he’s noticed some passengers finding “creative” ways to remove their masks mid-flight. While it seems that people aren’t necessarily taking the masks off completely, some are trying to get away with not wearing them properly.

Dennis Tajer, an American Airlines pilot and spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, recently discussed his experiences, USA Today reports. According to him, some passengers have found interesting ways of wearing their masks.

“We’re starting to see people take creative ways on the aircraft of temporary relief from wearing the masks,” he said. “You see it drop down over the nose. Or you might see it used as more of a chin guard.”

Tajer went on to attribute the behavior as “just natural human reactions” as opposed to anything malicious. He did also say that from what he’s seen, most passengers are abiding by the mask rules put in place by American Airlines (there is no federal regulation for face masks).

When asked for a comment, a spokesperson for American Airlines referred Fox News to the company’s previous statement about face masks, which says, “American, like other U.S. airlines, already requires customers to wear a face-covering while onboard aircraft. American already enforces this policy at the gate and will deny boarding to customers who don’t comply. American now may also deny future travel for customers who refuse to wear a face covering. American made this change after working in conjunction with Airlines for America on an industrywide response.”

The statement continues, “We believe the face-covering requirement is important, so customers will notice more reminders of our policy as they travel with us, both at the airport and in flight.”